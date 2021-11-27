Nawab Malik Alleges Conspiracy, Claims He's 'being Framed Like Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh'

In a big statement, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that there was a conspiracy being hatched to frame him, 'just like former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh'. Without taking names, Nawab Malik alleged that some people were following him as part of the conspiracy, at the behest of officials in central agencies. During a press conference, the Maharashtra Minister said that he will give the information about the same to the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

" While I was on a road trip abroad, some people caught two persons in a car, taking pictures. It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle," Nawab Malik said, adding "We will give his information to Mumbai Police Commissioner and ask for a probe. I will have multiple pieces of evidence against many conspirators."

The Maharashtra Minister further said, "People are framing me like they framed Anil Deshmukh. It is not like we are scared, but whats is the intention."

'Recce on my residence and school'

The press conference comes a day after Nawab Malik posted a picture of a few men sitting in the car, and claimed they were conducting a recce on his residence and school. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "If anyone knows these men, please reach out to me. To them, I just have to say this one thing, if you require any information about me, come to me. I will give the information."

यह लोग इस गाड़ी में सवार पिछले कुछ दिनों से मेरे घर और स्कूल की 'रेकी' कर रहे हैं.

अगर कोई इन्हें पहचानता हो तो मुझे जानकारी दे.

जो लोग इस तस्वीर में हैं, मेरा उनसे कहना हैं कि, तुम्हें मेरी कोई जानकारी चाहिए तो आकार मुझसे मिले, मैं सारी जानकारी दे दूँगा pic.twitter.com/ZAmJhqEWoL — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 26, 2021

Since the raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, among others, was detained and later arrested, Nawab Malik has conducted a series of press conferences where the Maharashtra Minister has specifically attacked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by alleging that he along with his team conducted a 'fraudulent' raid. In a bid to strengthen his claims, he further alleged that the central agency officials intentionally let go of others and took into custody big names.

Thereafter, Nawab Malik had shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in the IRS exam, Malik has sought a probe into Wankhede's status. The NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes) has verified Wankhede's caste certificate and stated that there are no official records of his religious conversion.