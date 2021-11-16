Nawab Malik Alleges 'Kashiff Khan Is Wankhede's Collector'; Questions Inaction By NCB

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday continued his tirade against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Nawab Malik has questioned why Wankhede did not detain Kashiff Khan, the senior executive of Fashion TV. Moreover, Malik has also alleged that another person named 'White Dubai' is also involved in the case.

"If based on the inputs, Wankhede detained people then why wasn't Kashiff Khan detained. There is a character named White Dubai which we will discuss later. White Dubai runs the whole drug scene in the country. White Dubai is in the chats of Kashiff Khan and KP Gosavi. Their pictures were sent and Wankhede allowed them to go on the cruise," alleged Nawab Malik.

The Maharashtra Minister further added that 'White Dubai' and Kashiff Khan plotted everything and were given a safe passage. In addition, Malik also said that he has raised questions on Twitter and uploaded pictures of the chats with a 'Delhi-based informer'. Further attacking Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik questioned the NCB officer's relation with Kashiff Khan.

"Sameer Wankhede has to answer and tell that why didn't he arrest Kashiff Khan. Why was Kashiff Khan partying on the cruise? He's sitting in Goa then why isn't he being summoned?" asked Nawab Malik.

'Kashiff Khan is Wankhede's collector': Nawab Malik

The NCP leader has alleged that Khan is the 'collector' of Sameer Wankhede who also controls the drugs scenario in Goa. Malik has therefore asserted that Kashiff Khan is being saved.

"Kashiff Khan is Wankhede's collector and a part of his private army. Kashiff Khan controls the drug operation in Goa. We think Sameer Wankhede should answer as to why Khan is being saved. If they are saving him then senior NCB officials should make sure that Kashiff is called, questioned and investigated. He is a dangerous man who has many cases against him," said Nawab Malik.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. Over 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi.

