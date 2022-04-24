Nawab Malik And Anil Deshmukh Have Been Falsely Framed By People In Power: Sharad Pawar

On Saturday, NCP president Sharad Pawar averred that injustice was being done to Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh as they are 'falsely framed' by people in power. The NCP chief who is in Maharashtra's Kolapur stated that investigating agencies are acting out of pressure from the ruling party.

"NCP Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have been falsely framed. Power should not be misused. Pressure is being created via ED, CBI, and other agencies", Sharad Pawar said.

On April 18, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's custody was extended till April 22 after he complained about health issues. Malik was arrested on charges of money laundering in a case registered against underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

While a Mumbai court on April 16 remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody till April 29 in the corruption case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Anil Deshmukh's money laundering case

On April 21, 2021, a corruption case was registered against the Nationalist Congress Party leader by the CBI based on allegations of corruption leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Later on March 20, 2021, Singh in his letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crores every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

Subsequently, a money laundering case against Deshmukh, his son Hrishikesh, and others was registered by the ED.

Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case

Earlier on February 23, Nawab Malik was arrested by ED in a case based on an FIR recently filed against Dawood Ibrahim and others by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Earlier on March 1, the Bombay High Court permitted a hearing of a petition by Malik seeking to challenge his arrest and the remand order. In his petition, Malik said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR, the equivalent of an FIR) should be quashed as his custody and incarceration were abjectly illegal, and therefore he should be released forthwith.

(Image: ANI)