Nawab Malik Arrested: BJP MP Manoj Kotak Calls It 'criminilisation Of NCP'

Member of Parliament Mumbai North East and Standing Committee Member for Finance & Standing Committee Member for Commerce Manoj Kotak reacted to the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, February 23. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In an interview with news agency ANI, BJP leader called Nawab Malik's arrest as 'the criminilisation of NCP." He said about Nawab Malik that he has carried forward the same legacy. Speaking further, he said about NCP, "They make money from criminilisation. Criminal is Criminal. There is no Vendetta."

BJP MP also said about ED that the agencies are doing their work. He said, "If someone does not cooperate, agencies have right to take action".

Nawab Malik arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case that is linked to the underworld, specifically Dawood Ibrahim. Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by the ED on February 15 in Mumbai and a five-hour-long interrogation at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate on Wednesday. Officials informed that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under provisions of the same.

Leaders react to Nawab Malik's arrest

Maharashtra Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan also slammed the Centre and the BJP for its "low-level" politics. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, "I personally believe that this is disappointing. The level of politics has gone lower than municipality politics, and it is shameful. Things that we are getting to see happening in the country and Maharashtra should not happen in a democracy. Central agencies being used for personal gains is shameful. It is not right."

In an interview with news agency ANI, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrest and alleged BJP of using agencies whenever it gets "scared". He further said that the BJP can do anything and defame anyone with fake charges. "Whenever BJP is scared, it uses such agencies to defame and jail others by imposing fake charges", Yadav said.

As per media sources, Nawab Malik is set to tender his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.