Nawab Malik Arrested: Congress Cries Foul, Says 'no Doubt This Is Politics'

After NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, the Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of misusing Central agencies, claiming that democracy has been 'admitted to the ICU'.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said, "There is no doubt that this is politics. For the past 8 years, the way all the Central agencies and institutions have been misused, the Modi government has admitted the democracy to the ICU. Now it is the responsibility of all the voters to bring the democracy out of the ICU. There should be an investigation on the tortures done by the Modi government. If it does not happen, the day is not far when the democracy will be over."

On the other hand, Maharashtra Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan also slammed the Centre and the BJP for its "low-level" politics. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, "I personally believe that this is disappointing. The level of politics has gone lower than municipality politics, and it is shameful. Things that we are getting to see happening in the country and Maharashtra should not happen in a democracy. Central agencies being used for personal gains is shameful. It is not right."

ED arrests Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by ED on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked to illegal property deals. Sources informed that Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links and claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and that there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes has 'hawala links'. The agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, NCP president Sharad Pawar has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation. Minister of Home Affairs of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil will be attending the meeting. As per the sources, Nawab Malik is set to tender his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.