Nawab Malik Arrested: SP's Akhilesh Yadav Echoes Cong Stand; 'BJP Can Defame Anyone'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and alleged the BJP of using Central agencies whenever it gets "scared".

Nawab Malik

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav weighed in on the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23. In an interview with news agency ANI, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrest and alleged BJP of using agencies whenever it gets "scared". He further said that the BJP can do anything and defame anyone with fake charges. 

"Whenever BJP is scared, it uses such agencies to defame and jail others by imposing fake charges", Yadav said.

"I've seen it many times. The BJP government had said that they face a threat of getting attacked in the Rajya Sabha and a little pudiya (packet) was recovered. And later that pudiya turned out to be wooden powder. So these BJP members can do anything and defame anyone", he added. 

Nawab Malik arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nawab Malik earlier today (February 23) in connection with a money laundering case that is linked to the underworld, specifically Dawood Ibrahim. Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by the ED on February 15 in Mumbai and a five-hour-long interrogation at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate on Wednesday. Officials informed that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under provisions of the same. 

Sharad Pawar calls for emergency meeting

NCP chief Sharad Pawar called for an emergency meeting at 5 pm in the wake of Malik's arrest. The meeting is also being attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will be accompanied by the Minister of Home Affairs of Maharashtra, Dilip Walse Patil. Sources have informed that Malik will be stepping down as Cabinet minister. 

Meanwhile, Malik's arrest has been condemned by the NCP. Party spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav condemned ED's actions and implied that the Central government is doing this to gain an advantage in the Assembly elections. He even alleged that the ED is now functioning as a BJP member. 

