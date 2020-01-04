Booklet On Savarkar Not Intentional, Appeal Congress To Ban & Withdraw It: Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday backed the Congress over the Seva Dal booklet which claims that the Hindu Mahasabha co-founder had a 'physical relationship' with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Malik said that Congress has not done anything intentionally. He also appealed the Congress to ban and withdraw the booklet.

Speaking to the media, Malik said, "Congress has not done it intentionally. The Seva Dal issued a booklet on many other leaders as well. There may be Ideological differences, but attacking personally is not acceptable and we condemn it. I request and appeal to congress to ban and withdraw the booklet."

Shiv Sena - Congress on Savarkar

While the Shiv Sena called the insult to Savarkar a 'deed of a dirty mind', it has been in an ideological fix since it entered into a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP. It was further tested when Rahul Gandhi proclaimed, 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi', alluding to the Father of Hindutva's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. Warning the Congress to refrain from insulting Shiv Sena's hero Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, said - ' We believe in Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'.

What the Congress booklet claims

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday has made several claims against Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

