'Propagating BJP Agenda': NCP's Malik Condemns Maharashtra Governor's Letter To CM Uddhav

Amid the heated war of words between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the reopening of temples in the state, Shiv Sena’s ally NCP has come to the ruling party’s support and condemned the letter sent by the Governor.

In his letter to CM Uddhav over the closure of temples since COVID-19 outbreak, Koshyari mockingly said, “It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown.” He further quipped whether the Chief Minister had suddenly turned 'secular' - the term which Uddhav hated.

Reacting sharply to the Governor’s jibe, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Koshyari was not fulfilling his duty as a Governor by forwarding BJP’s letter. Malik accused him of propagating the party’s agenda, which brings ‘dishonour’ to his post.

'Concerned about people's health'

Attacking the opposition BJP for protesting against the closure of temples, Nawab Malik said that MVA government is concerned about the people of Maharashtra has does not want to jeopardise their health by reopening religious places amid rising positive cases.

“The BJP is asking that bar and liquor shops are open but why not temples. They must understand that the Epidemics Act has been implemented. It is the Home Department of Central Government which has given the relaxations for the opening of wine-shops, not the state. The BJP should read that first,” the NCP leader said.

Nawab Malik further stated that BJP’s protest for reopening temples in Maharashtra stands in contrast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidelines to exercise precaution due to urge in infections in the state.

“On one hand, BJP workers are protesting for temples and on the other hand, the Prime Minister is saying that the cases in Maharashtra are still rising, and therefore, proper precautions should be taken. The protestors should read the statements made by PM. If the situation will be under control, then there will be some kind of relaxation,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Majeed Memon also attacked Governor Koshyari saying his letter suggests that he himself is hostile to ‘secularism’.

The letter of Maharashtra Governor to CM evidently suggests that he himself is hostile to ‘secularism’ and persuades CM also to distance himself from secular behaviour,ignorant of the fact that it breaches the Constitutional command and his ownoath of office. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) October 14, 2020

