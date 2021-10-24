Nawab Malik Demands SIT Probe Into Allegations Against Sameer Wankhede, To Meet Amit Shah

In a breaking development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has stated his will to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pertaining to the Narcotics Control Bureau's Sameer Wankhede refuting extortion allegations against him. Republic sources have informed that Malik will further demand the formulation of an SIT (Special Investigation Team) for an intense probe into the case.

We will meet the CM and HM. This will be probed through SIT. An organised crime was executed for a year in this city, Crores of Rupees was collected: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, in Aurangabad, on his allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/OsMbfJMjFU — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Twist in Aryan Khan's Mumbai cruise drug bust case

In a controversial development to the Aryan Khan case, an independent witness Prabhakar Sail - who claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi - alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede, who had conducted the raid on Cordelia cruise ship wherein Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has denied Prabhakar's allegations and submitted his affidavit to his Director-General for further investigation.

The allegations from the witness come at a time when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra has levelled extortion allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede. Specifically, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has demanded a probe into the cases investigated by the officer so far. Wankhede however continues to deny the allegations and also threatened to take legal action against the leader.

Witness levels extortion allegations against NCB detective

In an affidavit, Prabhakar Sail had alleged that KP Gosavi spoke to Sam on the phone and asked him to demand "Rs 25 crores (from SRK) and later settle at 18 crores because they have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede." Gosavi is the same detective whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral following the latter's arrest.