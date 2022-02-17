Nawab Malik Denies Talking On Chandiwal Panel Proceedings; 'Can Speak On Param Bir & Vaze'

On Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik made it categorically clear that he didn't discuss the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission in public. He appeared before the panel earlier today after being summoned on dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze's plea. Referring to the fact that the NCP spokesperson held him and suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh responsible for the Antilia bomb scare incident, Vaze contended that such irresponsible statements were spoiling his image. Speaking to the media, Malik revealed that the Chandiwal Commission had discharged Vaze's plea.

Nawab Malik remarked, "Vaze has made an application on the basis of my media briefing that I have briefed the media on the proceedings of the Commission. And I have been briefed by Anil Deshmukh to brief the media. On 15th, the Commission has issued a notice that I should file my reply in presence or via an advocate. Definitely, my advocate was present and I myself took the decision to be present before the Commission. We have submitted the written argument before the Commission. Both sides have been heard.

The NCP spokesperson added, "I said that what I have briefed the media is not based on Anil Deshmukh's statement or Commission's proceedings. It is entirely based on the NIA chargesheet. The Commission has discharged the application and definitely, I have the right to speak against Param Bir Singh and Mr. Vaze if they have done any wrong thing. I can speak if I get any material."

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20, 2021, when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, 2021, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. This was on the lines of what the Congress party- a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.

Here is the mandate of the committee: