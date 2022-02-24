'Nawab Malik Had Dealings With Dawood' Says Assam CM; 'Shiv Sena Must Take Strict Action'

Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has refused to comment directly on the arrest of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik but expects that the ShivSena will take necessary actions on the arrested minister. NCP minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Assam CM also added that anyone working with the D-gang won't go well but he refused to speak legal aspect as he said "only ED will know" about the case legality.

Talking to the press Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "only ED will know legal factors, I don't want to comment on that, but prima facie when you come to know someone has land dealing with Dawood, it doesn't go well. I think Shiv Sena will take strict disciplinary action."

ShivSena's Sanjay Raut on arrest

Soon after the arrest ShivSena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay commented on the arrest and said that the centre has no guts to fight a face-to-face and hence backstabbing like the "Afzalkhani" army. Raut further that this centre's "tactic" by putting a minister of MVA behind and added that the newly formed alliance will not give up and fight. In the same Raut clearly denied and said no resignation will be taken from the arrested minister.

महाविकास आघाडीशी समोरा समोर लढता येत नसल्याने पाठीमागून अफझलखानी वार सुरू आहेत..चालू द्या . एक मंत्री कपट करून आत टाकला असे आनंदाचे भरते आले असेल तर येऊद्या. नवाब मलिक यांचा राजीनामा घेऊ नये.. लढत राहू आणि जिंकू.

कंस आणि रावण सुध्दा मारले गेले...हेच हिंदुत्व आहे..

Chhaghan Bhujbal press brief after arrest

Hours after the arrest NCP supremo Sharad Pawar called a meeting at his residence. Addressing reporters after the meeting, Bhujbal denied the ED's allegations and averred that the arrest was a plan by the BJP to "put pressure" on the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising ShivSena, Congress and NCP) government.

Denying all the allegations against the NCP minister, Bhujbal said, "There's no question of demanding resignation from Nawab Malik. All three parties agreed on this after meeting the CM." The NCP leader added that this was "BJP's tactics to target our ministers". He said that the public understands all these "tactics to topple our stable MVA government."

Nawab Malik to stay in ED's custody

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 23, sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to eight days of ED remand till March 3. In its remand copy, the ED mentioned that the association of Malik with D-company members was clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED from authorities and in the course of its searches.

The ED argued that Nawab Malik and the sister of Dawood Ibrahim-- Haseena Parker planned to usurp a prime property worth crores lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother. For usurping this property, members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a 'facade of genuinity' over this criminal act.