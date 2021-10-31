Nawab Malik Launches Fresh Attack On Sameer Wankhede, Calls NCSC Probe 'unsatisfactory'

Despite the National Commission for Scheduled Castes’ (NCSC) submission that the caste certificates produced by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede are original, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik is demanding a probe on the same. Launching a fresh attack on the NCB Zonal Director and said that the matter needed to be probed. Nawab Malik claimed that the Vice-Chairman of the NCSC, Arun Haldar need to conduct a proper investigation in the matter and not jump to conclusions.

This comes after Arun Haldar in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Saturday warned of action against Nawab Malik if his allegations against Sameer Wankhede are proved wrong. Following the probe, the NCSC said that the certificates produced by Sameer Wankhede were original, which Malik has now once again refuted. Malik, while reacting to the statement, said that NCSC should act more responsibly in the case.

“Yesterday, Arun Haldar told the media that Sameer Wankhede did not change his religion. Haldar ji, you are holding a constitutional post and must respect the same. When you get a complaint, it must be probed. People should be summoned and questioned and a report must be prepared. The case must have been probed in a democratic manner,” Nawab Malik said. The NCP spokesperson went on to say that Wankhede have not changed religion and is a Muslim. He claimed that Wankhede’s father had changed religion and went on to say that he had more evidence to prove the same.

Who is this person ?

What is his relation with Dawood Wankhede and Sameer Dawood Wankhede ?

NCSC to probe Sameer Wankhede's complaint of harassment against Nawab Malik

The NCSC on Friday decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it by the Constitution of India. As a part of the same, the NCSC has asked for an action report in the matter within 7 days, failing which it will take action. "Please take notice that in the case the commission does not receive a reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 339 of the Constitution of Indi and issue a summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission," NCSC said in a statement addressed to the Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Secretary of Government of Maharashtra, the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra and the Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Nawab Malik's attack on Sameer Wankhede

Soon after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 7 others from a Mumbai cruise en route to Goa, MVA Minister Nawab Malik began levelling allegations against NCB, and Sameer Wankhede, the man at the helm of the probe. Calling it a plot to target Bollywood, Nawab Malik had claimed that it was a well-strategized plan of the NCB to put Aryan Khan behind the bars.

Thereafter, NCP leader Nawab Malik in a press conference produced a letter purportedly sent to him by an unnamed NCB officer, in which Sameer Wankhede was accused of 'not following the protocols' in 26 cases. Nawab Malik called the Zonal Director 'fraud' for using a fake caste certificate to secure a government job. Referring to the birth certificate shared by him on Twitter, in which Sameer Wankhede was categorized as a Muslim, the Maharashtra minister claimed that the former corrected his father's name to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category.

However, Sameer Wankhede and his family have refuted all the claims of Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in a drug case. Calling Nawab Malik's allegations an attempt to avenge his son-in-law's arrest, the family has produced documents to defy the NCP leader's claims. The family has also approached various forums, including the NCSC.

Image: ANI