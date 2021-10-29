Nawab Malik Mocks Sameer Wankhede For Moving HC, Alleges BJP Bid To Move Bollywood To UP

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik mocked NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for seeking relief from the Bombay High Court. After Wankhede sought protection fearing coercive action in connection with the extortion allegations against him, the Mumbai Police agreed to give him a three-day notice before arresting him. Speaking in the wake of the bail granted to Aryan Khan by the Bombay HC, Malik accused the NCB of lying before the courts to ensure that the maximum number of persons are incarcerated.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik remarked, "It is an injustice to keep someone behind bars until a person's offence is proven. Two days ago, the special court granted bail to two accused. Yesterday, three persons were granted bail. I feel that the bail should be granted in the Killa Court itself considering the charges in the FIR, but NCB puts forth new arguments every time. They complicate the case, lie and try to ensure that the maximum number of people stay in jail. (This has happened) especially after Wankhede was deputed here."

"Until yesterday, the person (Sameer Wankhede) who was requesting Mumbai Police to give him police protection went to the High Court showing a lack of trust in Mumbai Police. What is the reason that you lost faith in the Mumbai Police within a span of 8 days? I feel that he is feeling scared of a lot of things," he added.

Refuting the notion that he invaded privacy, the NCP leader stressed, "I released the first wife's photo. People asked the question as to why I released this picture. I was sent this picture at 2 am in the night from somewhere. There was a message that the person in the picture desires this image to be made public."

'Conspiracy to malign MVA government'

On this occasion, Malik revealed that he had again written to the NCB DG requesting him to not close the anonymous complaint which alleged that Wankhede registered 26 fake cases. While conceding that it is the responsibility of NCB to punish the culprits, he demanded a probe claiming that hundreds of innocent persons are behind bars. In another astonishing claim, the Maharashtra Minister accused BJP of hatching a conspiracy via the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director to force Bollywood to move to Uttar Pradesh, where a new Film City is being constructed.