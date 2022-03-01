Nawab Malik Moves Bombay HC Seeking To Quash ED Case; Plea Alleges 'arrest Was Illegal'

In a key development, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the money laundering case registered against him by the ED. He was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the central agency which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai.

The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. In his plea though, Malik demanded his immediate release claiming that his arrest was "illegal".

Malik also urged the HC to set aside Special Judge RN Rokade's order via which he was remanded to ED custody till March 3. Maintaining that the PMLA cannot be retrospectively applied, the Maharashtra Minister asserted that the central agency had failed to show the connection between him and the other accused named in the Enforcement Case Information Report. As per sources, the petition is likely to be mentioned for an urgent hearing this week.

Malik in his plea says his arrest is illegal and has sought to be released immediately.

'Accusations are well-founded'

In its remand order, the special PMLA court in Mumbai had disputed the 'illegal arrest' claim referring to the fact that the arrest order was communicated to the accused. Taking cognizance of the ED's submission that Malik was not cooperating with the investigation, it held that his custodial interrogation was essential. At the same time, it allowed advocate Bhumika Gala to remain present during the NCP leader's interrogation with the caveat that she can only sit at a distance beyond the hearing range. Moreover, the court permitted Malik's family member to carry home-cooked food for him at the ED office.