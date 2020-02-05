'No One Will Be Affected Due To CAA & NRC In Maharashtra, MVA Has Stated': NCP

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday reiterated the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Malik said that no one in Maharashtra will be affected by the CAA and NRC as the state would not allow the implementation of those laws. This statement of Malik comes after taking a completely different stance from allies NCP and Congress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray backed the Citizenship Amendment Act in an exclusive interview with Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The MVA has already cleared it that no one will be affected due to CAA and NRC. Uddhav Ji has already cleared it. As we can see the BJP has created a ruckus in Assam by implementing NRC. NRC is for the refugees, and so we make it clear that NRC won't be implemented in Maharashtra and it has been cleared in Saamna as well."

Uddhav backs CAA

Thackeray stated that the law did not take away anyone’s citizenship. Speaking exclusively to Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray agreed that this was a law to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from other countries. He also asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would not bring in a resolution in the state Assembly against the CAA. At the same time, he urged the Centre to take care of the housing and employment of the persecuted minorities.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “First, we will talk about the CAA. We have persecuted minorities in our neighbouring countries. In fact, they are Hindus. Pakistan and Bangladesh are Islamic countries. CAA is not a law to drive out people of the country. Amit Shah has said that this is a law to give citizenship. I agree with that. It is a law to give citizenship to the persecuted people of our neighbouring countries.”

He added, “There is no reason to pass a resolution in the Assembly that we will not implement the CAA. Because I will reiterate once again that the CAA does not contain any provision to throw out people from here. It is to assimilate the persecuted Hindus in our country. But the Centre should take up the responsibility of their shelter and employment.”

Sena's flip flop?

Thackeray’s big declaration on the CAA comes even as Shiv Sena adopted a different position in both Houses of the Parliament. For instance, while the Sena MPs backed the legislation in the Lok Sabha, its party MPs including Sanjay Raut refused to participate in the voting process in the Upper House of the Parliament. On the other hand, both NCP and Congress ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have made it clear that the CAA and the NRC would not be implemented in the state.

