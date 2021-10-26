Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated his allegations against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He revealed that several Dalit organizations would formally challenge the validity of Wankhede's caste certificate and claimed that the latter faces a jail term of 2-7 years if found guilty. Refuting the charge that he violated the privacy of the Indian Revenue Officer's family, he said, "If a person accrues double benefit by changing his religion and snatches away the rights of the backward classes, we have to talk about it. We have to talk about the first marriage".

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik remarked, "The birth certificate that we have tweeted is real. The name of his father is Dawood K Wankhede on the certificate. If you observe carefully, the additional alteration has been done on the certificate putting a star mark. In Mumbai, anyone can procure birth certificates online. The birth certificate of Wankhede Sahab's sister is available online. But this certificate is not available online despite searching a lot. We got hold of the scanned computerized document after looking it up for one and a half months."

Claiming that Wankhede is crossing his limits in his son-in-law Sameer Khan's case, Malik alleged, "Sameer Wankhede has written a letter to the Mumbai Police demanding her Call Detail Record. Is Nilofer Malik a criminal? On what basis has he demanded information about my daughter's personal life"? Moreover, he added, "Sameer Wankhede is tapping the phone of people through 2 people in this city. People's phones are being intercepted. There are 2 private people, one is in Mumbai city and one is in Thane. We will produce proof in front of people how Sameer Wankhede is illegally tapping people's phones".

In a veiled reference to multiple matters such as the Aryan Khan case, the NCP leader asserted that Wankhede has extorted thousands of crores of rupees from people by registering fake cases. On this occasion, he also briefly talked about a letter sent by an unnamed official of the Narcotics Control Bureau who cited instances of 26 "fake cases" allegedly registered by the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director and close associates. Malik stated that he would forward this letter to the NCB head requesting him to include it in the inquiry being conducted against Wankhede.

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/SOClI3ntAn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

Sameer Wankhede & his family slam allegations

On Monday, Sameer Wankhede issued a statement on the birth certificate released by Malik. Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', he stated that the publication of his personal documents is "defamatory" in nature and amounted to an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Mentioning that his family was under tremendous mental and emotional pressure, Wankhede expressed pain at the unprovoked slanderous attacks by the NCP spokesperson.

Speaking to Republic TV, his father Dnyandev Wankhede clarified, "It has been 15 years since my son has been for the government, and the allegations of bribery, faking religion and everything else that has been made against my son are fake". According to him, the Maharashtra Minister was seeking revenge against Sameer Wankhede owing to the arrest of his son-in-law. Furthermore, he expressed willingness to contest the allegations legally.