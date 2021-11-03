NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted a cryptic tweet amid his repeated allegations against (Narcotics Control Bureau) NCB's Sameer Wankhede and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Taking to Twitter, Nawab Malik extended Diwali greetings and said that 'there are many secrets' in the hotel 'The Lalit'. While it is still not clear what Nawab Malik meant, he said 'see you on Sunday', thereby indicating that he will reveal something yet again.

"Happy Deepawali Happy Diwali to all of you. There are many secrets hidden in Hotel 'The Lalit'... see you on sunday," tweet Nawab Malik

शुभ दीपावली

आप सभी की दिवाली मंगलमय हो



होटल 'The Lalit' मे छुपे है कई राज़...

मिलते है रविवार को — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 3, 2021

This comes after Nawab Malik has repeatedly attacked Sameer Wankhede in the last few weeks, especially after the recent Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. In addition, the row has also triggered a political tussle between the NCP and the BJP. Malik has also attacked BJP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sameer Wankhede's sister lashes out at Nawab Malik's claims

On Tuesday, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen slammed the NCP leader and has vowed to initiate legal proceedings against him for saying that she is a part of 'a 'gang led by her brother'. Yasmeen Wankhede also informed that she will also write to the National Commission for Women and approach the government.

"I am going to write to Maharashtra's National Commission for Women. I will ask the government to look into my complaint. Once the courts open, we will proceed with legal action as well. I have already given a complaint to the police. My image has been tarnished," she said "I have been called a lady don. Allegations have been leveled against me. I am waiting for some action from the police. Else, I am also a lawyer and will fight for my liberty at all costs," she added

Sameer Wankhede slams Nawab Malik

The tussle between the two sides sparked off amid the Mumbai drugs case. Nawab Malik has repeatedly attacked Sameer Wankhede and levelled multiple allegations. Recently, he also said that Wankhede wears 'expensive clothes'. On Monday, Wankhede had approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi and presented documents proving his caste and religious background. The development came after Malik alleged that Sameer's middle name was 'Dawood' - a claim quashed by his family members.

Meanwhile, the NCB is probing the extortion charges against their Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after an independent witness in the case, Prabhakar Sail, submitted an affidavit alleging that Rs 25 crore were demanded on behalf of Wankhede for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.