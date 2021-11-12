Nawab Malik Reacts To ED Raids In Waqf Board Case; Accuses 'ex-Minister' Of Land Grabbing

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday held a press conference over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids that were being carried out on Thursday. During his press conference, Nawab Malik also alleged that a former Minister has grabbed several acres of temple land. In addition, Malik expressed that people who looted the temple land should be jailed.

"We have started the investigation but I hope that ED will also help us," said Nawab Malik.

In addition, the NCP leader has also vowed to expose the person who looted and seized the temple land. The Maharashtra Minister also asserted that he is not scared of anyone. "We have started this war against the looters and we will take it till the end. Nawab Malik is not scared of anyone," he added

Nawab Malik on ED raids

Earlier on Thursday, Nawab Malik clarified that the Enforcement Directorate raids were being conducted in the houses and offices of those involved in the alleged scam. Moreover, Malik stated that had the ED come for him, then he would have welcomed them. "Had the ED come for me, as is being claimed by many channels, I would have welcomed them," The Maharashtra Minister maintained that the raids were taking place in connection to a Pune-based trust that was registered with the Waqf Board.

Nawab Malik also claimed that he and his officials have kicked-off a clean-up drive in Waqf board, in which many high-level people were under scrutiny. Alleging that many files have been burnt in a bid to destroy evidence, he welcomed that ED was now taking cognizance of the cases.