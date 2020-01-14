Nawab Malik Reacts To Brother's Viral Video Beating Up Workers

Reacting to the viral video of his brother, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that "nobody is greater than the law". This comes as a video of the NCP leader Kaptan Malik beating up some contract workers has gone viral. Nawab Malik said that there should be proper action for any illegal activity.

Nawab Malik on his brother

Nawab Malik told media, "I have heard that this video was being circulated for the past one month. Legal actions should be taken against anybody who takes law in hand. Nobody is above the law. It is the right of the culprit to file a case and it is the police's job to conduct an investigation over it.”

Kaptan Malik explains the video

Explaining his side of the story Kaptan Malik said, "The video is one month old”. He also claimed that these people were involved in illegal activities. "I requested them a few times, but they did not stop. Then I caught them red-handed and when I caught them red-handed, they misbehaved with me. So, I replied to that," he said.

Visuals show Kaptan Malik walking towards a road construction site. He starts hitting the workers present there. Malik accuses them of conducting illegal work and asks them to call their supervisor. He asks them to present a work order, but the contract workers are unable to do so. Furious Kaptan Malik, is then seen abusing and beating them.

Former MP writes to Labour Minister

After the video surfaced, the former MP from BJP, Dr Kirit Somaiya penned down a letter to the Labour Minister of Maharashtra, Dilip Walse-Patil. In the letter, he stated that the video of NCP leader Kaptan Malik beating up contract workers has gone viral. He further wrote, “Mr Kaptan Malik has admitted to beating the workers. Maharashtra Labour Minister should ensure that these workers get justice.”

(With ANI Inputs)

