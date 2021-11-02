Refuting ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' accusations, NCP minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday, stated that he had no links to the underworld. Affirming that in his 62 years residing in Mumbai, Malik warned if the political slugfest affected his family, Chandrakant Patil will be responsible. Nawab Malik has accused Fadnavis of alleged 'drug links' while the ex-CM accused Malik of 'underworld links'.

Nawab Malik: 'No links with underworld'

"Yesterday Devendra ji said, "Main Diwali ke baad bomb phodunga." You don't need to wait. It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections. I spent 62 yrs of my life in this city. Nobody has guts to point fingers&say that I've underworld connections. The political vendetta will have consequences. But if any of my children or grandchildren are harmed, the person responsible would be Chandrakant Patil," said Malik.

Backing his 'drug link' accusation, he reminded, "Fadanvis said that ganja was found from Nawab malik's son-in-law. Nothing was found in my son-in-law's house. Will Fadanvis apologise?".

Y'day Devendra ji said, "Main Diwali ke baad bomb phodunga." You don't need to wait. It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections.I spent 62 yrs of my life in this city. Nobody has guts to point fingers&say that I've underworld connections: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/fWA0ZDiGpT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

He also refuted targetting women, making an exception to Kranti Redkar and Amruta Fadnavis, as he alleged their involvement. He said, "People are blaming that I am targetting women. But I have not taken any other's name other than 2 women. I took their name because they are involved." He countered by saying, "Sanjay Raut's wife was called to the ED. Kirit Somaiya took CM's wife's name again and again."

Targetting Sameer Wankhede again he alleged, "They were planning for 15 days. The whole scam was planned by Sameer Wankhede. The whole film industry was called. Sameer Wankhede has extorted thousands of crores. There are 25 cases where people are framed. Private armies are running drug rackets. Once Wankhede is arrested, people will come forward". He also alleged that the clothes that Wankhede wears were worth crores.

Slamming Anil Deshmukh's arrest, he said, "The person that made allegations Parambir Singh, he is absconding. But the one who cooperated is arrested. All this is a political vendetta".

Fadnavis vs Nawab Malik

On Monday, NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaideep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.

Retorting to the 'drug mafia' allegations, Fadnavis refuted any relations with Rana. Stating that Rana had multiple pictures with the entire team including himself, he clarified that the private firm had been employed to shoot the River song has itself refuted links to Rana. Considering criminal defamation, he alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld and he would present all facts - post-Diwali.