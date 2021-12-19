Last Updated:

Nawab Malik Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'official Guests Will Visit My Residence Tomorrow'

While Nawab Malik has been sparing the details, the Maharashtra minister's tweet hints that there may be a Central agency probe/raid at his residence tomorrow.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Nawab Malik

Image: PTI


Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday shared a cryptic post on social media, claiming that some 'official guests' may visit his residence early morning tomorrow (December 20). Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader stated that he will be ready to 'welcome' the guests with 'tea and cookies'.  

While Malik has been sparing the details, the tweet seemingly hints that there may be a central agency probe/raid at his residence tomorrow. The 'official guests' may refer to the Income Tax department or the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, there is no official confirmation on who Malik may be referring to. 

BJP warns of 'patakha', Malik claims he may be 'framed' 

Interestingly, over the last few months, the Maharashtra BJP has been threatening a massive expose against Malik hinting that his "pot of sins is about to explode". On the other hand, Malik has been claiming that people are trying to frame him in a false case "just like they did with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh", who is in jail for his alleged role in the Rs 100 crore money laundering case. 

The NCP leader had earlier said, "While I was on a trip abroad, some people caught two persons in a car, taking pictures. It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle. He is usually seen wherever I go to the authorities or submit documents."

Malik had also shared photos on Twitter of some people allegedly lurking around his house. "These people riding in this car have been doing 'recce' at my house and school for the last few days. Let me know if anyone recognises them." 

Meanwhile, several cases have also been filed against Nawab Malik by family members of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Since the Mumbai cruise drug bust case in October 2021, Malik has launched several attacks against Sameer Wankhede, his father Dnyandev Wankhede, and his sister Yasmeen Wankhede, accusing them of changing their religion and caste to bribery allegations. 

