BJP leader and the party's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday reacted to NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest by the ED. Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked with the agency's probe into the D-gang of underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Speaking to reporters, Patil opined that Malik should resign as a minister. Moreover, he also claimed that there are many more ministers who had resigned. Patil slammed the Maharashtra government and questioned the way it is ruling the state.

"I am tired of all such resignations. One minister had to resign because of a suicide while a former state home minister is in jail. The former Mumbai Police commissioner was wanted and there are cases against him now. The state DG had to tender his resignation. Another Minister has a resort worth Rs 100 crore. How many names should I take?" said Chandrakant Patil

Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn't, we will protest. How are they running the govt? There's a long list of allegations against Maharashtra Ministers, will get tired reading it: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil pic.twitter.com/zEY6LklLdO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Earlier, BJP MLA Ram Kadam too slammed the NCP for terming Nawab Malik's arrest as 'vendetta'. Speaking to Republic, Ram Kadam stated that there is enough evidence against Malik.

"Its an extremely ridiculous statement by the MVA. There is a clear cut proof against Nawab Malik and there is a registered document from 2005. Malik took property and the person who was involved in bomb blast and who is an aide of Dawood Ibrahim is a serious criminal. When Malik was the minister in Maharashtra government, he misued his position. Moreover, he was well aware that the government will acquire the property. It will be auctioned," said Ram Kadam

"If he wanted to buy the property, then he has to go with rules. Even after knowing that it was Dawood's aide's property, he still brought it at a very cheap price. Therefore, there's clear cut evidence and the MVA doesn't want any central agency to work against them," Kadam added

Nawab Malik arrested by ED

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. This comes after the central agency earlier questioned the state Minority Affairs Minister in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, PTI reported quoting officials. As it stands, Nawab Malik is being taken to the Additional Sessions Court wherein he will be produced before Special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade.