NCP Says BJP Will Be Taught A Lesson By People, As Jyotiraditya Scindia Exits Congress

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the on-going political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. According to him, BJP cannot live with power.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "The way the BJP is playing politics in Madhya Pradesh, they want to have power from the back door. People have rejected them. It is a proven truth that everywhere they cannot live without power. At any cost, they want power which is not good for democracy. People of the country are observing everything. Whenever there will be an election in the country, people will teach them a lesson."

The NCP leader's comments come as Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 other Congress MLAs tendered their resignations to the party.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

BJP 'welcomes' Scindia

BJP's Narottam Mishra on Tuesday morning said that senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'welcome to join' the saffron party if he wishes to. "Scindia Ji is definitely welcome to join BJP if he wishes to. Our party inducts even grass-root level workers, then Scindia Ji is a tall leader," said Mishra.

Last week, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the Opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia is yet to join the BJP, but may do so later on Wednesday.

