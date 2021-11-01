Nawab Malik Slams NCSC Official's Meeting With Wankhede; To Complain To President Kovind

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik disapproved of National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Haldar's meeting with Sameer Wankhede and his family. Highlighting the procedure of adjudicating a complaint filed with the NCSC, he asserted that this body does not have the power to determine the authenticity of the caste certificate. Taking umbrage at the fact that Haldar gave a prima facie opinion in favour of the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director, Malik revealed that he will complain regarding this to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Union Social Justice Ministry.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik remarked, "We feel that he is crossing all limits. If a person feels that injustice has been meted out to him, he should file a complaint with the commission. The Commission should ascertain information and prepare a report. For the investigation, it can invoke its power as a civil court and summon people. After preparing its report, it is sent to the Social Justice Department and makes recommendations as to what the government should do. And the procedure is that such a report is tabled on the floor of the Parliament."

Addressing the press conference.



Nawab Malik's allegation against Sameer Wankhede

NCP leader Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law was jailed in a drugs case, shared a picture of Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate on October 25 where he is categorized as a Muslim. According to him, the IRS officer corrected his father's name and used a fake caste certificate to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category snatching away the rights of genuine Dalits. Reiterating his allegations on October 26, the Maharashtra Minister revealed that several Dalit organizations would formally challenge the validity of Wankhede's caste certificate and stated that the latter faces a jail term of 2-7 years

On the same day, Wankhede filed a complaint with the NCSC alleging harassment owing to the charges levelled by Malik. In a letter dated October 29, the NSCS sought a response from the Maharashtra government within a period of 7 days failing which it would issue summons by exercising the powers of civil courts conferred upon it by the Constitution. Meanwhile, Haldar told Republic TV on October 30 that the caste certificate of the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director is genuine.