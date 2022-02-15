Nawab Malik Summoned By Chandiwal Commission On February 17

In the latest development, the Chandiwal Commission has issued a notice to Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in the probe into alleged offenses against Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh. Malik has been directed to appear before the commission on February 17. Republic has learned that the Maharashtra Minister had recently made a big statement on the Antilia Bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiren case, which is under the scanner of the commission.

While speaking to the media, he said that Parambir Singh and Sachin Vaze were the 'masterminds' in Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren death case. Ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze reportedly presented an article before the Commission that carried Malik's statement. The disgraced cop alleged such statements are 'spoiling his image', after which the commission decided to issue a notice to the Minister.

"Notice has been issued to Shri Nawab Malik, Minister for Minorities Development and Aukaf Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Government of Maharashtra as indicated in the order passed in Pursis (Exhibit 297), returnable on 17th February 2022," the notice read.

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.