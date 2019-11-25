Nawab Malik: 'SC Will Make An Appropriate Decision After Looking Into The Matter'

Minutes before the Supreme Court hearing on the Maharashtra government formation senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday, November 25, said the Supreme Court will make a valid decision. Malik also said Ajit Pawar should rectify his mistake and resign as the Deputy Cheif Minister.

'165 MLAs backing us'

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The Supreme Court after looking into the matter will give an appropriate decision. The Governor will soon receive a letter from the Congress-NCP-Sena and we have the support of 165 MLAs. Out of 54 NCP MLAs, 53 MLAs are with us. Ajit Pawar has done a mistake and I urge him to accept his mistake it will only make him a bigger person. The current government does not have the required mandate and Ajit Pawar should resign. Devendra Fadnavis must realise that he does not have a majority. He should realise that he has made a mistake. If he doesn't resign, we will certainly defeat the government on the floor of the House."

"Our leaders from Shiv Sena and Congress will reach the letter of the majority to the governor and I think the Governor after receiving the letter will understand the truth. If not then the matter is in SC and the government is bound to fall, " he added. Further talking about Ajit Pawar he said, "Ajit Pawar has tweeted or his agency did it, I cannot comment on this. I appeal to him to rectify his mistake and resign. The peoples' mandate is that the government formed in Maharashtra must be of Cong-NCP-Sena. It's not our priority who will be the CM and Deputy CM. All we want is that the party which was formed with betrayal needs to come down."

After maintaining silence since he took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar broke his silence by replying to PM Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah's wishes, indicating his unwillingness to return to NCP folds. He stated that 'we will ensure a stable govt' in Maharashtra.

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, November 23, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources revealed that he was summoned by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

After the fallout with Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, following Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

