Nawab Malik Terms SC's Decision As 'historic', Thanks Judges For Upholding Democracy

The spokesperson of NCP from Mumbai, Nawab Malik was among the first responses for the Supreme Court’s verdict to have a floor test on Wednesday said, “Satyamev Jayate, BJP’s game is over”. This comes after the SC heard the Sena-Cong-NCP writ petition over the oath-taking ceremony of CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik also said that the Indian judiciary has upheld the values of democracy and proved that Indian does not function on anyone’s wishes.

सत्यमेव जयते

बीजेपी का खेल खत्म । — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 26, 2019

Nawab Malik’s response to SC verdict in MahaDrama

Speaking to the media, Nawab Malik said, “Today’s verdict by the SC is going to be set in stone as a historic decision. SC’s decision clearly indicates that there can be some sort of make and break politics in the state. This is one of the reasons why there will be no secret ballot and it will be telecasted live. The judiciary has dictated this to uphold the values of a democracy. It is because of such decisions that Indian democracy is still alive. SC’s decision also shows that India works on the Constitution and not on someone's wishes.

The Supreme Court's judgement

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna assembled on Tuesday morning and ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM in the Maharashtra Assembly. No secret ballot will be used for voting, states the apex court. SC orders Protem Speaker to be appointed immediately, special Session to be called on November 27 to administer the oath to members before 5 PM. Protem Speaker will be given the responsibility to conduct floor test on Wednesday. The floor test is to be telecasted live.

Sena-Cong-NCP's massive show of strength

This comes in the wake of the writ petition filed by the Sena-Cong-NCP challenging the oath taken by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The three parties amidst the show of strength gathered in the ballroom of a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening. These 162 MLAs pledged to stay together and back the post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. The room was filled with the posters saying “We are 162”.

