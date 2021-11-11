Nawab Malik Threatens Devendra Fadnavis With Defamation Case, Daughter Sends Legal Notice

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday held a press conference slamming BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. In his press conference, Nawab Malik stated that his daughter has sent a legal notice to Devendra Fadnavis over his allegations that drugs were found at Malik's residence. Moreover, Nawab Malik has also warned that he will file a defamation case against Devendra Fadnavis if he does not apologise.

Mumbai | My daughter has sent a legal notice to former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his allegation that drugs were found at our residence. We will file a defemination case against Fadnavis, if he will not apologise to us: Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/K0FW1RQ0OF — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Nawab Malik on Mundra Port drug haul

Additionally, Malik also questioned the silence over the recent Mundra Port drug bust wherein at least 2988 kg of drugs were recovered. Further Malik also claimed that a 'drug game' is emanating from Gujarat and stated that the NIA is investigating the matter. He also questioned the 'Gujarat drugs connection link' and has demanded a fair probe into the matter.

"I hope that the investigation is on the right track," the NCP leader added

Devendra Fadnavis vs Nawab Malik

The war of words between the two leaders started after the recent high profile Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The matter took a political turn after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis levelled grave allegations against NCP leader Nawab Malik. Fadnavis has accused Nawab Malik's family of buying lands at cheaper prices from two individuals who were linked closely Dawood Ibrahim. In addition, Fadnavis also claimed that Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik struck a deal with Salim Patel who was the frontman and bodyguard of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has alleged that during Nawab Malik's tenure as a minister in 2005, Faraz Malik brought a 2.8-acre land owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan who is a convict of 1993 Mumbai blast case. Even so, Nawab Malik has denied all allegations and claimed that Fadnavis was levelling allegations since he wanted to save the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.