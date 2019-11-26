Nawab Malik: 'Uddhav Thackeray Will Be The Chief Minister Of Maharashtra'

With the Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra floor-test and Devendra Fadnavis resigning from the Chief Minister's post, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday assured that Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of the state. He also stated that the alliance will continue to rise for more than 5 years. The NCP leader said, "Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict on the Maharashtra floor-test. After the SC stated that it is our responsibility to protect democracy. This is a victory of 11 crore people of Maharashtra. During the meeting today, Sharad Pawar Ji clearly said that Uddhav Thackeray will only be our Chief Minister, to which Uddhav Thackeray has also agreed. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP will soon make a government in Maharashtra".

Talking about Shiv Sena's former alliance with the BJP Nawab Malik said, "Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hand with BJP"

Fadnavis: 3-day CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 23 was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

