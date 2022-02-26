Nawab Malik's Arrest: Maha BJP Slams MVA Govt; Asks Why NCP Leader Isn't Asked To Resign

Maharashtra BJP on Saturday continued their attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the arrest of its minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. The state BJP targeted the ruling government and asked why Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not asking Malik’s resignation from the ministerial post. The state BJP slammed the state government for protecting an accused by not asking him to step down.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was speaking to the media in Pune when he sought the state government’s explanation regarding action on Nawab Malik. Patil reminded that some ministers in the MVA government had resigned in the past after facing allegations, and said that Malik must follow suit. He said that the minister is already under arrest and questioned why he is still in power.

“Malik has been booked under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has been arrested. If a government employee faces criminal charges and is arrested, then that person is not only suspended but also loses job. So why doesn’t the same rule apply to Malik and why his boss is not seeking his resignation?” Patil asked. “By not taking his resignation, the government is protecting an accused and the BJP will never tolerate it,” he added.

'Why is there different set of rules for NCP and Shiv Sena?': Chandrakant Patil

Patil’s attack on the MVA government comes as Malik, state Minority Affairs Minister and also chief spokesperson of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a money laundering case that shared links with fugitive criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Following his arrest, MVA leaders ruled out the possibility of Malik’s resignation, which has irked the BJP. “Our one-day agitation (to seek Malik’s resignation) was a warning to the state government. But going by its stand on the issue, it seems we will have to continue our protest over the demand,” Patil said.

Furthermore, the state BJP chief questioned as to why there were different set of rules for ministers of NCP and Shiv Sena when they faced allegations. “Earlier, Sanjay Rathod and Anil Deshmukh were asked to step down as ministers after they faced different allegations. But why Malik’s resignation is not being sought despite his arrest?” he asked. Rathod had resigned in February last year after his name was linked to a woman’s death, while Deshmukh had quit later in April following allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Nawab Malik sent to 8 days of ED remand

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 23, sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to eight days of ED remand till March 3. In its remand copy, the ED mentioned that the association of Malik with D-company members was clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED from authorities and in the course of its searches.

The ED argued that Nawab Malik and the sister of Dawood Ibrahim-- Haseena Parker planned to usurp a prime property worth crores lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother. For usurping this property, members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a 'facade of genuineness' over this criminal act.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI