Nawab Malik's Brother Kaptan Malik Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case: Sources

In a key development on Thursday, sources revealed that the Enforcement Directorate summoned incarcerated Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik in the money laundering case linked to the underworld.

A day earlier, special Judge RN Rokade remanded the Maharashtra Minister to ED custody until March 3. Meanwhile, gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was remanded to judicial custody in connection with this case as the central agency didn't press for his custody. It is pertinent to note that the MVA government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation.

Nawab Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in the case

Nawab Malik faces ED heat

At about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a team of ED officials reached Nawab Malik's residence and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the activities of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

He was arrested at 2.45 p.m. after the agency alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As per sources, the NCP leader was not cooperating with the probe. Coming out of the ED office, he said, "We will fight but we will not be scared. We will fight and win. Will win, won't bow down."

After his arrest by the ED on January 18, Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai.

The central agency alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.