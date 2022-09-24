'Naxalism On Brink Of Ending In Bihar, Jharkhand': HM Amit Shah Applauds Work Of SSB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated five Border Out Posts of Sashastra Seema Bal in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the chowkis in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the role of Sashastra Seema Bal in the battle against Naxalism.

“SSB jawans have fought a tough fight against Naxalism rampant in the northeast. As a result, Naxalism is on the brink of ending in Bihar and Jharkhand regions, we can even say it is finished here,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while speaking at the occasion.

SSB jawans have fought a tough fight against naxalism rampant in the northeast. As a result, naxalism is on the brink of ending in Bihar & Jharkhand regions, we can even say it is finished here: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at inauguration of 5 BoPs of SSB, in Kishanganj, Bihar pic.twitter.com/2eX1SpFRpI — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Further acknowledging the duties of SSB officials, Shah said that SSB has the toughest duty to perform due to the open border with Nepal and Bhutan.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “While sitting in Delhi, one thinks that you have the easiest duty as we have friendly relations with Nepal and Bhutan. But after coming to the border, one realises that SSB has the toughest duty as it is an open border.”

Amit Shah further mentioned that as it is an open border, the responsibility increases. “However friendly may the relations be, even if the neighboring nations have no ill intentions, there are a few elements in society who use open borders for unauthorized earning-be it smuggling, animal smuggling or infiltration,” he added.

Amit Shah offers prayers at famous Kali temple

Earlier on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Budhi Kali Mata temple at Subhashpally Chowk of Kishanganj.

The state unit of the BJP shared a video of Shah performing "aarti" and seeking the blessings of the priests at the temple, which is said to be more than 100 years old and built on land donated by a Muslim nawab.

किशनगंज (बिहार) के सुप्रसिद्ध बूढ़ी काली मंदिर में माँ के दर्शन कर देश व बिहारवासियों की समृद्धि की कामना की।



जय माँ काली! pic.twitter.com/pUPp11C8Ki — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 24, 2022

Bihar public will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo in the 2024 general elections: Amit Shah

On Friday, Amit Shah addressed the ‘Jan Bhavna Mahasabha’ rally and said that the people of the state will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo in the 2024 general elections and the party will come to power in the state in 2025.

Addressing the Jana Bhavna Mahasabha in Bihar’s Purnea, Amit Shah said, “In 2014, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar only had 2 LS seats. Let the 2024 LS elections come, the Bihar public will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo. We are with a full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls”.

Further, Amit Shah said that Nitish Kumar does not favor any political ideology and can join hands with any party to stay in power.

“Nitish Kumar is not in favor of any political ideology. Nitish can leave socialism and go with Lalu also, can do casteist politics. Nitish Kumar can leave socialism and sit with the Left, Congress. He may also leave RJD and join BJP. Nitish has only one policy – my chair should remain intact,” Shah added.