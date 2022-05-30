'Naye Bharat Ka Shilpkar, Modi Sarkar': BJP Releases Song As NDA Govt Completes 8 Years

As the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 8 glorious years in power, a song was released by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, May 30. On stage at the event, BJP President JP Nadda, along with BJP Ministers Smriti Irani, and Anurag Thakur, among others played the 2-minute long song - 'Naye Bharat ka Shilpkar, Modi Sarkar' (Modi government, the architect of new India)' - live.

The song synchronised with visual graphics beautifully demonstrated the eight years that the PM Modi-led government has ruled over India. From May 2014, be it the time the Prime Minister celebrated festivals like Diwali with the jawans on the border or became the trail-blazer of the movements like Swach Bharat or initiated the many drives like the COVID-19 vaccination, all bits and pieces from the past 96 months were stitched together to put before the countrymen the clear picture of how the 'New India' was indeed in the hands of 'the architect' that the Modi government is.

New Module for NaMo App

"Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor- the map has been chalked out by the Modi government in the past eight years. You have seen how his government is indulging in taking care of the old, the sick, the disabled and the needy. You have seen how the government with the principle of minimum government and maximum governance is continuously moving forward. For over 45 crore people, a bank account has been opened and the money that they deserve has been transferred directly. People have witnessed how the government has treated them like a family and taken care of their accommodation, the food and the water they consume. If you want to have a first-hand glimpse of this success story, go to the NaMo App," it was resounded through another video, with which BJP President JP Nadda launched the new module of the app.

The new module of the app is a lot more interesting with new windows, infographics, articles and reports that will show the highlights of the tenure of the government. There are also games - like jumble word and quizzes - to make the app interesting and encourage the citizens to indulge more than ever.