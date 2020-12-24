NC Alleges Horse-trading Of Independent DDC Members; Seeks J&K EC's Intervention

National Conference on Thursday called upon the Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner KK Sharma to take swift action for saving the sanctity of the DDC election. In a letter addressed to Sharma, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar hailed the successful conduct of the District Development Council polls. At the same time, he alleged that many Independent DDC members are being coerced to join a certain political party.

A day earlier, NC vice president Omar Abdullah had clearly mentioned that Independents were being lured to the BJP camp. The letter also alleged that touts were indulging in horse-trading. Crying foul over such undemocratic practices, Sagar urged the State Election Commissioner to look into the concerns expressed by the EC.

Party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar writes to SEC K K Sharma, expresses apprehension that many independent DDC candidates are being coaxed and coerced to join a certain political party. pic.twitter.com/6v9E3SoTOX — JKNC (@JKNC_) December 24, 2020

Read: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Hails High Turnout In DDC Polls; Says 'Non-biased Elections Held'

First-ever DDC election

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%. It was the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 enabled the setting up of District Development Councils. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single-largest coalition by winning 110 seats. Its constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5 and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats.

Read: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Says, 'DDC Polls Show Citizens Want New J&K Under PM's Leadership'