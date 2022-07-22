NC Bemoans TMC Abstaining From VP Poll; Joins Congress & Left As Opposition Unity Crumbles

The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference has hit out at the Trinamool Congress decision announcing it'll abstain from the Vice President election, and said that the decision will only help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to Republic over West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's decision to abstain from the Vice President election scheduled for August 6, National Conference's provincial secretary Sheik Bashir said, "In the Presidential election, the Opposition fought together. Winning and losing are a part of democracy. Everyone knew BJP has an absolute majority. But the decision to abstain shows that regional parties are coming under pressure. The BJP is trying to suppress the regional parties. It has to be seen how small fishes survive when big fish is coming to eat them."

"Abstaining from polls will help BJP somehow. The Opposition must come together and fight. People are also feeling the same," Sheikh Bashir told Republic.

Notably, just the previous evening, NC vice president Omar Abdullah had bemoaned the concept of 'Opposition Unity', opining that parties will do what's best for them and citing such an occasion in 2019 (likely over Kashmir leaders' being taken into preventive custody following Article 370's abrogation and the Opposition not protesting sufficiently?). Importantly, Abdullah said that the NC would now do the same.

Opposition parties tear into TMC

Key parties from West Bengal -- Congress and the Left -- have hit out at the TMC's stance on the upcoming V-P election. Dubbing it the "height of hypocrisy", CPI(M) contended on Twitter that abstention was equivalent to supporting BJP. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opined that Banerjee had run away after seeking to spearhead the Opposition in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the media, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha observed, "WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is VP candidate, he has often confronted Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. He met CM Banerjee and Assam CM HB Sarma in Darjeeling. The next day he was announced as VP candidate, which means there was a Darjeeling pact among them".

"They had an understanding among themselves. CM Mamata Banerjee didn't help Yashwant Sinha. She doesn't want to have any confrontation with the BJP and that's why now they want to abstain instead of voting for opposition's VP candidate Margaret Alva," he added. The election for the Vice President's post will take place on August 6.

When Opposition parties are speaking of unity then it's the Congress party's responsibility to encourage that. WB CM Mamata Banerjee wanted to spearhead the united Opposition, but then, they ran away, and the Congress didn't: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(21.07) pic.twitter.com/oWY7uujSHb — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

When 'abstention' equals support



TMC has decided to help BJP in Vice - President's election by 'abstaining'. It's Height of Hypocrisy. — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) July 21, 2022

TMC To Abstain From Vice-President Elections

TMC decided to abstain from voting in the Vice-Presidential elections suggesting a fallout within the Opposition parties. The Mamata-led party is reportedly unhappy as 'joint Opposition' candidate Margaret Alva was chosen for the August 6 polls without consulting the Trinamool Congress, PTI reported. Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the NDA's pick for the VP polls.

"Supporting an NDA (VP) candidate doesn't even arise and the way the Opposition candidate was decided, without proper consultation and deliberation with a party that has 35 MPs in both the Houses, we have unanimously decided to abstain from the voting process," TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said in a press conference.

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," he added.