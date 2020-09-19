NC Chief Farooq Abdullah On Amshipora Inquiry: 'Against Innocents' Killing, Not Army Ops'

Reacting on the Amshipora encounter probe, National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday, said that the party was not against any security forces' operation in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that he was against the killing of innocents during operations. The Army has found that troops had exceeded under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district in July.

Delhi police reveals Rajeev Sharma 'spied' for China since 2016, 2 associates arrested

NC: 'Against killing of innocents'

We are not against any operation carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, but we are against the killing of innocent lives during the operations: Farooq Abdullah, National Conference MP and former J&K CM, on Amshipora case. pic.twitter.com/NHK77pd0L8 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Shopian encounter: Indian Army finds troops "exceeded" powers under AFSPA while killing 3

Army: 'Troops exceeded AFSPA in Shopian'

On Friday, the Army released a statement that it has found "prima facie" evidence its troops "exceeded" powers under AFSPA. On July 18, the Army claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district. The probe had been initiated after social media reports indicated the three men were from Rajouri district in Jammu and had gone missing at Amshipura. The families of the three men from Rajouri who worked as labourers in Shopian had also filed a police complaint.

Relatives of the three youths, belonging to Dhar Sakri village in Kotranka of Rajouri area in Poonch, had lodged a written missing persons report in the local police station after they lost contact with them on July 17. The three deceased - Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammed Ibrar - initially identified as Pakistani terrorists by the Army were found to be labourers working in apple and walnut orchards in Amshipora.

Police are also probing the three youths' call details and why they jumped out of a window when an operation was launched at their rented accommodation, a police official said. He added that their presence in around strategic places in Shopian since their arrival was also being investigated. According to the rules, a Summary of Evidence will now be initiated against the erring Army personnel after which Court Martial proceedings will begin. Reacting to the Amshipora probe, Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the investigation will be conducted with utmost fairness & will be taken to their logical conclusion.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 53 lakh; 42,08,432 cured so far

What is the Amshipora case?

On July 18, the Army stated that three Pakistani terrorists had been killed in a gunfight in the Shopian's Amshipora. Moreover, the Army briefed the media on the arms and ammunition recovered from the alleged terrorists. J&K police too stated that the operations were a joint effort of CRPF and police along with the Indian Army. The Army initiated inquiry has is yet to state as in how may personnel will be tried for exceeding AFSPA.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announces Rs 1350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir