NC Decries Assam CM Himanta Sarma's Madrasa Comment; Claims 'BJP Wants To Break Nation'

After Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated the abolishment of madrasas, J&K NC provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir hit out at the Assam Chief Minister on Monday. Explaining the meaning of the word 'madrasa', he stressed that everyone has the right to live in India and practice their own beliefs. Lamenting the attempt to drag religion into politics, Bashir accused BJP of trying to break the country.

J&K NC provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir remarked, "These are very unfortunate statements. First, we have to understand what the word 'Madrasa' means. In English, it is called school. When I got admission to a school, the teacher was called 'Madars' in Urdu and is called so today as well. 'Madars' means someone who teaches. Wherever education is imparted is a Madrasa. So why is he causing difficulty?"

"Why do they (BJP) want to break this nation? A person belonging to every religion has the right to live in this country. There is no restriction as to how a person lives, what he wears and what he eats. They want to break this nation in this nation. They want to drag the religious fight into politics," he added.

'No child will go to madrasa'

Addressing a media conclave by RSS-linked Panchjanya and Organiser in Delhi a day earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma contended that asking children to attend madrasas was a violation of human rights. He also stressed the importance of being exposed to branches of modern education such as science and mathematics. Assam has walked the talk in this regard by converting the 'provincial madrasas' into regular high schools and Sanskrit Tolls into study centres. On February 2 this year, the Gauhati High Court endorsed this decision.

The Assam CM opined, "The word 'madrasa' should cease to exist. Until madrasa remains in one's mindset, a child cannot become a doctor and engineer. If you ask a child at the time of going to school and tell him that you won't become a doctor by taking this path, then no child will go to a madrasa. A child is admitted to a madrasa violating human rights in the process. You can preach Quran, there is no issue with that. But teach science, maths, biology, botany and geology the most."

While replying to a question that students enrolled in madrasas in several areas are extremely talented as they can easily memorize every word of the Quran. Sarma commented, “All these Muslims were Hindus. No one came to this land as a Muslim. Everyone in the land of India was a Hindu. If a Muslim child is very meritorious, I will also give credit to his Hindu past."