NC Demands AFSPA Be Removed From Jammu & Kashmir After Reduction In 3 States By Centre

Hours after the Centre decided to reduce the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in three states, demand for its reduction in Jammu and Kashmir came to the fore on Thursday. The National Conference led by former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah made the demand for the reduction of the areas in the hilly region presently under the AFSPA.

"If all is well in Jammu & Kashmir as is being continuously claimed by the LG Administration, then they should get the AFSPA reduced if not removed straight away," Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the National Conference Gagan Bhagat said in a press briefing.

The AFSPA was implemented on 10 September 1990, after a notification was issued by the State government declaring Kashmir Valley as a disturbed area under Section 3 of law. Later on 10 August 2001, the erstwhile state government of J&K extended disturbed area provision to Jammu province. The act comes into force once the area is declared disturbed first under the Act.

Areas under AFSPA reduced in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur

The demand for reduction of areas under AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir came after the Union government decided to reduce the areas under the act in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur earlier in the day. Making the announcement on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that this was an outcome of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development in these states. He also attributed this latest step to PM Modi's consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the Northeast.

Amit Shah stated, "Thanks to PM Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion".

