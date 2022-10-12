NC Fumes As People Living In Jammu Over A Year Get Voting Rights; 'BJP Scared Of Polls'

After the Election Commission of India held that the people living in Jammu for more than a year can be registered as voters, NC cried foul at this move. In an order issued on Tuesday, Jammu District Election Officer Avny Lavasa mentioned that documents such as water/electricity/gas connection for one year, Aadhaar Card, current passbook of nationalised or scheduled bank or post office, Indian passport, Revenue Department's land-owning record, registered rent/lease deed and registered sale deed in case of own house can be accepted as proof of residence. She also stressed the need to ensure that no eligible voter is left out.

Taking into account that some eligible voters are facing hardships in registration as voters due to the non-availability of the aforesaid documents, Lavasa authorised all Tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verification. This is applicable to persons residing in the Jammu district for over one year. It is pertinent to note that the special summary revision has been started in Jammu and Kashmir from September 15 for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, and transposition of voters who have migrated.

Taking umbrage at this, NC opined, "The Government is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh non-local voters in J&K and we continue to oppose this move. BJP is scared of the elections & knows it will lose badly. People of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box."

Opposition parties in J&K cry foul

The controversy arose after Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar stated that J&K is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. To clear the air, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the J&K government published an advertisement in local dailies. It asserted that the summary revision of electoral rolls is undertaken by the Election Commission from time to time according to the laid down process.

The advertisement also clarified that there is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their native constituencies. It also specifically addressed the opposition's concern that the inclusion of non-local voters was a ploy to disempower the people. "This is a misrepresentation of facts spread by vested interests. This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier," it mentioned.