NC Jostles For Credit As Centre Nominates 1st Gujjar Muslim To RS, Cites 2002 By-election

After President Droupadi Murmu nominated Gulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha on the Centre's recommendation, NC vice president Omar Abdullah jostled for credit. After many people on social media lauded BJP for the fact Ali was the 1st Gujjar Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir to become a Rajya Sabha MP, Abdullah highlighted that the community had been represented in the Parliament earlier as well. To buttress his point, the former J&K CM cited that Chowdhary Talib Hussain, a Gujjar Muslim, had been elected to the Lok Sabha in 2002.

Contesting on an NC ticket from Jammu in the by-election held that year, he defeated the BJP candidate. Taking a swipe at the saffron party, Abdullah stressed that Gujjar Muslims didn't need to be "nominated" to the Upper House. Thus, he contended that the empowerment of this community can't be solely linked to the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Gulam Ali thanks PM Modi

Speaking to Republic TV after his nomination to the Upper House on September 10, Gulam Ali attributed this development to the approach of the Modi government. He opined, “This is only possible in the Modi government. PM Modi had promised to empower the neglected section after coming to power. Our community was always neglected in the region until today". He added, “For the very first time, nine seats have been reserved for our community. Forest Rights Act has been implemented for the first time. Atrocity Act has also been implemented here".

Nominated members of Rajya Sabha

Out of Rajya Sabha’s total strength of 250 members, the President of India has the power to nominate 12 individuals having special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art and social service. The former CJI was nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of senior advocate KTS Tulsi. While nominated members enjoy all the powers, privileges and immunities available to fellow parliamentarians, they cannot vote in the election of the President.

Moreover, a nominated member is given a period of 6 months to decide whether he wants to join a political party. Currently, Ranjan Gogoi, Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade, Ilaiyaraaja, Mahesh Jethmalani, Sonal Mansingh, Vijayendra Prasad, Ram Shakal, Rakesh Sinha and PT Usha are the nominated members of the Rajya Sabha. Out of this list, Jethmalani, Mansingh, Shakal and Sinha joined BJP. In the past, stalwarts such as Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar have served as nominated members.