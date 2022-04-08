NC Leader MK Yogi Exits From Party, Says 'workers Ignored, Netas Pursuing Personal Agenda'

In a key political development in Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference's Minority (Migrant) Cell President MK Yogi resigned from the party on Friday. One of the few Kashmiri Pandit faces left with NC, MK Yogi, while citing the reason behind his exit, stated that the party leadership is running a personal agenda and that the work of the workers isn't being acknowledged, adding that as a party worker of National Conference, he is unable to serve his community.

Speaking to reporters before announcing his resignation MK Yogi said, "I am tendering my resignation from the post of president minority cell and also from the basic membership of the party," Expressing his anguish with the party leadership, he accused NS leaders of pursuing personal agenda instead of concentrating on orgnisational aspects. He said, "Having served NC for the last 27 years, I painfully record my annoyance with its leadership for pursuing their personal agenda and not recognising the sincere work of ground workers," PTI reported.

Yogi further lamented that he gave his life for National Conference but due to lack of due acknowledgement for his work, he has decided to quit. Hailing from a Kashmiri Pandit community, Yogi stated, his ultimate goal in life was to serve his community, however, remaining in the party, he wasn't able to contribute to the cause of the community.

It is pertinent to note that MK Yogi's exit from the party comes days after Omar Abdullah criticised The Kashmir Files, a film that depicts the genocide of the Kashmiri pandit community followed by the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s.

Omar Abdullah criticises The Kashmir Files, calls it 'commercial movie'

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah recently criticised the makers of The Kashmir Files, stating incidents during the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus hasn't been put in the right context in the film. He claimed that facts have been tampered. He further questioned why V P Singh, the Primie Minister of the country in the 1990s, is not shown in the movie. Omar Abdullah was supportive of the return of the Kashmiri Hindus to the state but demanded the setting up of an amicable environment for them to come back to their homes.

"I want to ask the makers if its a documentary or a commercial movie. If it's a movie, then it has a lot of lies based on those incidents. Jagmohan was the governer then, BJP ruled when the exodus took place. Why is VP Singh not shown in the movie? Manipulation of facts cannot be justified," said the NC leader.

IMAGE : @M_KYogi - TWITTER