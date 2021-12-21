'NC Lost Interest In Working For Kashmiri Pandits': Anil Dhar Reveals Why He Quit Party

In a major setback to National Conference in Kashmir, former Vice President Anil Dhar resigned from the party citing lack of work for Kashmiri Pandits as a major reason. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Dhar explained the current condition and future of the Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). He also slammed the party for Muslim appeasement.

Anil Dhar on quitting National Conference:

"What triggered me to tender my resignation is the National Conference leadership that has lost interest in working for Kashmiri pandits. The recent statement of Farooq Abdullah saab that the then Governor Jagmohan was responsible for the exodus of Kashmir pandits and several other statements is like washing away hands from their own responsibilities. It is not Jagmohan but Pakistan and Pakistan sponsored terrorism that is responsible for their mayhem, their exodus. The recent statements by Omar Abdullah in public rallies appear to be Muslim centric and that is not the agenda of the National Conference," said Anil Dhar.

'National Conference only claims to work for Kashmiri Pandits'

When asked about NC's statement on working for the community, Dhar said that NC has been claiming things for the last 30 years with no output whatsoever.

"It concerns the whole community that has been suffering for the last 31 years. Them saying they will work for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits is only a claim and it has been there for the past 30 years and nothing has happened. As far as a general feeling of Kashmir citizens is concerned they are fed up with the National Conference.

Anil Dhar on then Governor Jagmohan & Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Further explaining why blaming ex-Governor Jagmohan is wrong, Dhar said that Jagmohan was there for just 2-3 months, while Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored proxies were responsible for the mayhem. In his concluding remarks, Anil Dhar wished the party well, but added that they will have to work for the Pandits of the valley if they are looking for votes. "They need to mend their ways if they want support," added Anil Dhar.