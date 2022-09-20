The National Conference on Monday took umbrage at the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to declare the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh as a public holiday. Singh, who signed the Instrument of Accession with India on October 26, 1947, was the last Maharaja of J&K. From this year onwards, government offices and educational institutions across the Union Territory will be closed on September 23 to commemorate his birth anniversary. Reacting to this, NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq accused the Lieutenant Governor of displaying political bias.

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq remarked, "We can understand BJP's votebank politics. But it is sad when a constitutional authority openly displays political bias. You cancelled the holiday on July 13. You cancelled the holiday of Sher-i-Kashmir by saying that there are many holidays but you gave a holiday on another birth anniversary via the same pen. Does this not reflect political bias? In a democracy, an elected government takes such decisions. But here, non-elected people are taking such a decision."

"Sher-i-Kashmir has a legacy. Sher-i-Kashmir is not like those whose portrait is hung on walls and there is no one to clean it. Sher-i-Kashmir lives in our hearts. Sher-i-Kashmir's fight against autocracy, his new Kashmir programme, land Act will remain in our hearts forever. Sher-i-Kashmir does not need a holiday. He will always live in our hearts," he added.

JKNC Chief Spokesperson @tanvirsadiq reacts as government announces holiday on 23rd September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. pic.twitter.com/gFu6OY7uIp — JKNC (@JKNC_) September 19, 2022

NC slams J&K govt

Sher-i-Kashmir is the title used for the late Sheikh Abdullah who was the first 'Prime Minister' of J&K after Independence and later served as the Chief Minister. In 1931, he founded a party called Muslim Conference and changed its name to National Conference a few days later. The NC spokesperson highlighted the fact that the J&K administration dropped the ex-J&K CM's birth anniversary from its list of public holidays since 2020. At present, Sheikh Abdullah's son Farooq Abdullah is a Lok Sabha MP and president of the NC while his grandson Omar is serving as the party's vice president.

Earlier in May, a controversy arose when the J&K government dropped Sher-i-Kashmir from the Police Medal for Gallantry and meritorious service. Condemning this move, NC Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir said, “This decision is taken to defame National Conference and Sheikh Abdullah. The Governments in J&K did this to recognise his contribution post his death. He took historic decisions". "These decisions are raising questions in minds of today’s generations. This won’t help anyone. This won’t erase National Conference and Sheikh Abdullah,” he added.