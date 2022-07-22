NC Questions BJP's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign; 'Why Didn't RSS Nagpur Hoist The Tricolour?'

National Conference's (NC) Sheikh Bashir, raising questions on BJP's Har Ghar Triranga campaign, asked why RSS' Nagpur HQ didn't unfurl the national tricolour. The debate over the har ghar tiranga drive heated up as PM Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 leading up to the 75th Independence day on August 15.

Lashing out at the BJP's 'Har ghar Tiranga' campaign, Bashir stated that people who are now launching the campaign didn't not accept the tricolour in the past. "The people who didn't hoist the national tricolour in the RSS Headquarter in Nagpur are asking common citizens to hoist the flag in their homes," said Bashir.

'Why is there a need for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?': NC

Bashir also said there is too much focus on the campaign in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. "Who hasn't respected the tricolour in J&K. People do hoist the flag on the relevant days. BJP is trying to divert the attention of the masses from the basic issues. Are we living in Pakistan or China. Why there is no stress of running the campaign in Haryana or Delhi..." and also questioned the need, in the first place, asking people to hoist the national tricolour.

PM's appeal to citizens to celebrate India@75: 'Hoist Tiranga at home from August 13 to 15'

PM Modi on July 22, the day on which the Indian national tricolour was adopted in 1947, appealed to the citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes or display it, as a mark of celebrating 75 years of India's Independence. He also shared nuggets of information about the Indian flag, including the commiittee associated with the tricolour and the first flag unfurled by India's maiden Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

IMAGE: Republicworld / PTI