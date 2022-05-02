National Conference questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa and Azaan row in the country. Reacting to the controversy around the Hanuman Chalisa and Azaan row, the provisional secretary of the National Conference (NC), Sheikh Abdul Rashid lambasted Raj Thackeray and said that those who make such issues must be logged in jail.

Reacting to the Hanuman Chalisa-Azaan row and on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad rally, the National Conference provincial secretary Sheikh Abdul Rashid called it "unfortunate" and said that educated people are politicising religion. "This is unfortunate that India is in 2022 and educated people are politicising religion," Rashid told ANI.

"No one had a problem with The Hanuman Chalisa or Azaan," he further added. Referring to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, he said, "They should not try to divide the nation. Country is already into many things. Only politics is done on this. This kind of politics needs to end."

Sheikh also questioned PM Modi's silence on the issue. "Why is PM Modi silent? Why is he silent and misusing the mandate of the people?" Sheikh questioned. He further added, "Why Hanuman Chalisa and Azaan are being made an issue? All these people who make such issues should be lodged in jail."

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad a day earlier, Raj Thackeray stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker issue a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only."

Raj Thackeray said, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."

It is pertinent to mention that a similar remark of Thackeray started the Hanuman Chalisa row. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana further raised the controversy in the Hanuman Chalisa row, when they said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's residence. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence. Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks