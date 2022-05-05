NC Reacts To Delimitation Committee Report; 'when Polls Are Held, Voters Will Punish BJP'

As the Delimitation Commission signs its final order paving way for elections in Jammu Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) on Thursday announced that it was studying the implications of the recommendations. Taking to Twitter, the NC asserted that 'no amount of gerrymandering' could change the fate of the BJP in the upcoming elections. "Whenever elections are held the voter will punish the BJP and its proxies," the NC remarked.

In a massive development, the Delimitation Commission panel on Thursday signed the final order for the delimitation of Jammu & Kashmir, paving the path for elections in the Union Territory. The final order was signed by the three-member team, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai.

We have seen the final recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. We are studying the implications of these recommendations for individual assembly constituencies. No amount of gerrymandering will change the ground reality which is that… — JKNC (@JKNC_) May 5, 2022

……whenever elections are held the voter will punish the BJP & it’s proxies for what they have done to J&K over the last 4 years. — JKNC (@JKNC_) May 5, 2022

Delimitation Commission Signs Final Order

As per the details of the Delimitation Commission's final order, the panel has proposed increasing the number of seats in the UT from 83 to 90 and proposed 9 seats for the Scheduled Tribes for the first time in history. The panel has also proposed six additional seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir. As of now, the Kashmir division has 46 seats and the Jammu division 37. The 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continue to remain vacant.

A copy of this order and the report, detailing the number of constituencies and their size, is expected to be submitted to the government after which the order will be issued through a gazette notification, PTI reported.

The commission's earlier proposal in February had stirred a row after it assigned 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Several regional parties had rejected the draft and alleged that the panel failed to follow the parameters while proposing the electoral map. Thereafter, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday, February 21, gave a final two months extension to the Delimitation Commission.

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs has nominated five Lok Sabha MPs from J&K - NC's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone, and BJP's Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore - as associate members of the panel.

The delimitation process and demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies occur when the state has been split- as is in the case of J&K and Ladakh, post the abrogation of Article 370. Elections have not been held in the erstwhile state since the dissolution of the assembly on November 21, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)