NC Rejects Report By Delimitation Commission On J&K; Calls It 'unlawful & Unjustified'

Even as the Delimitation Commission prepares to submit its report to the Law Ministry on May 1, the J&K National Conference has rejected the draft, dubbing it as 'Discrimination Commission'. NC Spokesperson Gagan Bhagat said the whole process of Delimitation and the J&K Reorganization Act is under judicial scrutiny, as the party has challenged the Abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

"For us, the Delimitation is unlawful and unjustified. The Commission, headed by Ranjana Desai is acting just as a BJP agent. They are not taking the public into confidence. The BJP leaders have given suggestions and the Commission has followed them. It is a totally unjustified decision. This is the worst Commission ever," Bhagat told Republic TV.

When asked why the NC refers to the Delimitation as 'Discrimination' Commission, he said, "The last delimitation exercise took place in 1996 and the Commission took 7 years to submit its final report. But this Commission has submitted its report within two years, that too during COVID-19."

"How could you complete the exercise in a disturbed state like J&K so quickly? This is happening under the direction of the Home Ministry, the BJP. I totally condemn it. The Delimitation Commission has carved out constituencies to benefit its leaders," Gagan Bhagat alleged.

BJP hits back at allegations against J&K Delimitation Commission

Responding to accusations of the BJP colluding with the Commission, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said, "The Delimitation of 1996 was undertaken by the NC government with a specific motive, and questions were raised over the method. If they had not done anything wrong at that time, the exercise would never be banned till 2026."

"Today when delimitation is being conducted out by taking area, terror, and accessibility into consideration, it is natural for them (NC) to be hurt," said Gupta, a BJP leader.

He explained that the region of Jammu has a constituency of two lakh while Kashmir has that of 16,000. This difference has also been taken into account by the present Commission. "The NC's objection to this shows that their intentions are not good. They did a lot of discrimination against Jammu during their regime. Today the Commission has presented the draft in the public domain. Such things did not happen before," he said.

Delimitation Commission likely to submit report on May 1

The Delimitation Commission, comprising Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma as its members, was set up on March 6, 2020, with one year term. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, its term was extended on 6 March 2021, by one year.

The Commission is likely to submit its report to the Ministry of Law and Justice on May 1. Sources privy to the development told Republic that the final draft is being prepared with changes based on recommendations and objections made by the people during its two-day visit to the Union Territory earlier this month.