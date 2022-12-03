NC Sides With Congress Over 'Chota Award' Remark; 'Credibility Of Padma Awards Decreasing'

After Congress Jammu and Kashmir chief Vikar Rasool Wani belittled the Padma Bhushan award-- the third-highest civilian award in India by calling it a "Chota award"(small award) while attacking Ghulam Nabi Azad, the National Conference (NC) party has sided with the former saying that the entry of politics has reduced the importance of the awards.

Speaking to Republic TV, NC provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir said, "Azad has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and contributed 50 years to politics. He was associated with a party and suddenly he snapped out of that party. Now it seems that ideology has ended in democracy. Rasool has been a follower of Azad. I believe when awards are given to prominent people, there is fewer politics."

"Now BJP liked Azad, so what can I do, (how can I say) why did they give him the award? Whether the award was brought to the level of Azad or Azad was brought to the level of the award, only time will tell," Sheikh Bashir said.

On Rasool Wani's remark, he said, "I think the award should not be discussed. But the authority has made this situation and reduced the value of these awards. The politics have entered into the awards and now their credibility has been reduced."

'Chota award': Congress J&K chief runs down Padma award

Congress J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani sparked a controversy by calling the Padma Bhushan award a "Chota Award". The Congress leader's remark came when he was attacking former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while addressing a public gathering in J&K.

Addressing a public gathering, Congress J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani said, "Where you (Ghulam Nabi Azad) could not even think of becoming an MLA, Congress gave you everything, it made you a leader, union minister, general secretary. And it gave this to you for 50 years. But today, when a ‘Chota sa award’ and crocodile tears of Modi Ji came in front of you, you forgot everything that Congress gave you for 40-50 years, you forgot what Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, our madam Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi gave you including posts and respect."

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta slammed Congress' Rasool Wani over his statement on Padma Bhushan and PM Modi and said that the Congress leader was speaking the language of frustration.

"It’s a language of frustration. Congress base is getting eroded in Jammu and Kashmir. Regarding the award, the Padma Bhushan award is the country's pride," Kavinder Gupta told Republic. He stated that the award is given to those who perform excellently in their field. “He (Rasool Wani) disrespected all the Padma Bhushan awardees (with his remark), which is not good," Gupta said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ghulam Nabi Azad received the Padma Bhushan award in March this year in the field of Public Affairs. In August, he resigned from Congress citing that all the senior leaders in the party were sideline and a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" started running the affairs of the party.