NC Slams PDP Leader Waheed Parra, Calls Claim About Party 'deperate Move'

The National Conference has slammed PDP youth president Waheed Parra for claiming that the Farooq Abdullah-led party has limited its demands to holding elections, saying it was a "desperate move to make a resurgence by twisting facts".

Both the National Conference and the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP are part of the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA.

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar alleged that Parra intended to sow confusion among the opposition ranks. "If you feel suffocated within the alliance, simply walk away instead of resorting to fake narratives to justify your actions. While we are aware of your historical blunders, our priority was Unity," Dar tweeted.

The party's additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah said politics is not only the art of impossible but the undercurrents of it are comical too.

"Post Aug 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir needed sincere political leadership to safeguard the interests of people and not to concede ground for the forces that are on to defeat the essence of our Constitution "Over time, the collective voice against the politics of bigotry has grown stronger and the only reason is the uncompromising stand of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. Pages of history are witness to the fact that this political party has emancipated from grassroots for the people and by the people,” she said.

In what could spell trouble for opposition unity in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP leader Waheed Parra on Monday said most of the political parties, including the National Conference, have limited their demands to holding elections or seeking concessions from the BJP.

Lashing out at the PDP, NC additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah, questioned the Mehbooba Mufti-led party’s "DNA" and accused it of making "desperate" for its "resurgence by twisting facts".

She said as far as the NC is concerned, "we have made sacrifices and we consider ourselves duty-bound to voice the people's aspirations without fear or favour".

"Politics is not about hashtags or slogans, it’s about the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is committed to the people," Shah added.

The NC's provincial youth president, Kashmir, Salman Sagar said the PDP was looking for excuses to break the unity efforts of the NC post-August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.