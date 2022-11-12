NC Stands With BJP Over TMC Minister's Sexist Remarks On President; 'Very Unfortunate'

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Akhil Giri for his sexist and hateful remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu, National Conference (NC) Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir said that such statements are highly unfortunate and are condemnable. He further stated that the President should be respected and no such remarks should be made against her.

Speaking to Republic, Bashir said, "It's very unfortunate. It should not happen. President is our Constitutional head and such remarks against her are not acceptable. No such remark should be made, we should respect the President."

Elaborating on the low level of politics being played by certain political leaders, the NC Provincial Secretary said, "I would not say that the level of politics is going down because of a few leaders who make such derogatory remarks. They simply don't have an understanding of their work as an MLA or an MP. However, there are still many people in our system who know the importance of their work and do not indulge in making unnecessary comments."

BJP demands the sacking of Akhil Giri

Soon after TMC leader, Akhil Giri's remarks on President Murmu made headlines, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and asked her to immediately sack her minister for insulting President of India Droupadi Murmu.

"The first citizen of the country, the first President from the tribal community, and a woman was insulted by this petty, blunt man. If he still remains in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet, then she should resign. The continuation of Akhil Giri on the ministerial post is an insult to women and the entire country," the Union minister added.

TMC leader insults President Murmu

Giving rise to a massive controversy, TMC leader Akhil Giri while attacking Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during a rally dragged President Murmu’s name and insulted her. Notably, Akhil Giri made the most sexist, and hateful remark against President Murmu, in the presence of other senior party leaders including the state Women and Child Development Minister Dr Shashi Panja.

“He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?" he said in a public rally.

Meanwhile, on confronting the TMC minister Dr Shashi Panja over the remarks of her party leader, she said “This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India."